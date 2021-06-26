Hyderabad: BR Ambedkar Open University exams from July 6

Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday announced the dates of various examinations. According to the BRAOU official site, the university will conduct degree (CBCS & old batch), BEd (Special Education) Entrance Test, and MBA (Hospital & Healthcare Management) examinations from July 6 to August 1.

Earlier, these exams were scheduled to be held from March 21 to April 29 but were deferred amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.



The degree (CBCS) IV semester examinations will be held from July 6 to 8 and degree II semester examinations are from July 9 to 15. Similarly, degree (3-year degree course old batches) examinations will be conducted from July 16 to August 1, the University said on Saturday



Further, the BEd (Special Education) Entrance Test is scheduled to take place on July 18 and MBA (Hospital & Healthcare Management) examinations are from July 16 to 24.



Students who registered for the exams are asked to download the hall tickets two days before the exams from the official website.

