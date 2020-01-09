IBPS Clerk 2019: IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard Released @ ibps.in

The IBPS Clerk 2019 prelims result was released on January 1, 2020. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the IBPS Clerk 2019 prelims scorecard on its website. The IBPS Clerk 2019 preliminary exam was held on December 7 & 8, 2019.

IBPS Clerk 2019: Important Dates





Online Main Examination Objective Tests for 200marks will be conducted online. The total test duration would be of 160minutes.





The above tests, apart from the English Language Test, will be available in English and Hindi. The candidates need to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Candidates need to get a minimum score on each of the tests and on the Total to be considered for provisional allotment.



Things to be noted by the IBPS Clerk 2019 candidates

 Every objective question will have five alternatives.

 There will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by the candidates in the objective tests.

 If a question is left unanswered, there will be no penalty for that question.