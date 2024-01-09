ICAI Result November 2023: CA Inter, Final results out

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the results for the ICAI CA exams conducted in November 2023 on January 9, 2024. Candidates who participated in the Chartered Accountant Intermediate and Final Exams during November 2023 can now access and download their scorecards via the official website at icaiexam.icai.org.

The examination schedule comprised Group 1 Inter exams, conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023, and Group 2 exams held on November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. For the CA Final, Group 1 exams took place on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023, while Group 2 exams were conducted on November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023.

In conjunction with the release of the ICAI results 2023, candidates are also able to obtain the CA Final and Inter Merit List for November 2023 from the official portal. The merit list serves as a recognition of outstanding achievements among the candidates who showcased exceptional performance in the exams.

The statistical overview of the CA Intermediate examination results for November 2023 reveals that a total of 9.73% of students successfully passed. Further categorization indicates that the pass percentage for Group 1 stood at 16.78%, while for Group 2, it was 19.18%. These pass rates highlight the challenging nature of the exams and underscore the accomplishment of those who emerged successfully.

This announcement represents a pivotal moment for the candidates who undertook the demanding CA exams, as it marks the culmination of their efforts and provides a clear reflection of their academic achievements. As candidates navigate through the official website to access their scores and the merit list, the results stand as a testament to their dedication and proficiency in the field of chartered accountancy. The detailed breakdown of pass percentages offers valuable insights into the performance dynamics of the candidates across different exam groups, contributing to the broader narrative of excellence within the CA community.