ICSI Postpones CS Executive and Professional Exams

The Institute of Company Secretary India (ICSI) has postponed the examination for Executive and Professional programme which was scheduled on December 23rd and December 24th. The new dates of the exams will be announced at the official website once confirmed.

The postponement notification was released on Sunday. This notification follows the announcement released last week notifying about the postponement of exams scheduled on December 20th and 21st.

The Old and New Syllabus Exams for Executive and Professional Programmes conducted by the ICSI have been postponed. This is the list of various exams that have been postponed.









The ICSI notification stated, "Revised dates of the exam in respect of papers mentioned above will be announced later on. Candidates are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly. However, it is clarified that the exams will be held as per regular schedule from 23rd December 2019 onwards as per the time-table at all Examination Centres across the country and abroad. In other words, there is no change in the schedule of examination from 23rd December 2019 onwards. Candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icsi.edu"



The CS Executive and Professional programmes exam were due to begin from December 20. The exams which were scheduled on December 20 were postponed and were scheduled to start from December 23. With December 23 and 24 exams also got postponed, the CS exams will now officially begin from December 26, 2019.

The CS pre-exam for December session was organised in October. The CS pre-exam is an obligatory exam for the students of Executive Programme and Professional programme, under the new syllabus of ICSI, to be eligible for enrolling for the December 2019 session.