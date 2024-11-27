  • Menu
IIM Bangalore concludes International Symposium

Highlights digital innovation and sustainability as pillars of financial inclusion

Bengaluru: Post the success of last year’s International Symposium, IIM Bangalore hosted the second edition of its flagship event, the International Symposium on Financial Inclusion, Digital Innovation, and Sustainability at the IIMB campus. The two-day gathering which concluded today, brought together eminent industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to deliberate on the critical issues surrounding inclusivity, digitalization, and sustainability in financial innovation.

The symposium served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, offering fresh insights into the evolving landscape of fintech, governance, and sustainability in India. With a focus on the intersections of digital innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainability, the event featured an engaging lineup of plenary lectures, fireside chats, and panel discussions, delving into critical issues such as fostering inclusivity, driving digitalization, and shaping the future of financial innovation.

