Live
- Sheohar MLA slams Chirag Paswan for not campaigning for Deepa Manjhi in bypoll
- 450 drug users rejoin families after recovery in Afghanistan
- Turkey neutralises nine PKK members in Iraq
- Manipur: Mobile internet suspended for two more days in nine districts
- Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to Jail for Contempt of Court
- Fijian police seize over 400 marijuana plants
- Sales under telecom PLI reach Rs 65,320 crore, exports at Rs 12,384 crore: Centre
- Seoul hit by heaviest snowfall in over 100 years causing injuries, traffic chaos
- Cost of green hydrogen to decline due to steep fall in electrolyser prices: Report
- BJP hails Eknath Shinde’s support to accept PM Modi’s decision on Maha CM
Just In
IIM Bangalore concludes International Symposium
Highlights digital innovation and sustainability as pillars of financial inclusion
Bengaluru: Post the success of last year’s International Symposium, IIM Bangalore hosted the second edition of its flagship event, the International Symposium on Financial Inclusion, Digital Innovation, and Sustainability at the IIMB campus. The two-day gathering which concluded today, brought together eminent industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to deliberate on the critical issues surrounding inclusivity, digitalization, and sustainability in financial innovation.
The symposium served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, offering fresh insights into the evolving landscape of fintech, governance, and sustainability in India. With a focus on the intersections of digital innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainability, the event featured an engaging lineup of plenary lectures, fireside chats, and panel discussions, delving into critical issues such as fostering inclusivity, driving digitalization, and shaping the future of financial innovation.