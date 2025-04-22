Live
- T-Innovation Mahotsavam celebrated across State
- Inter results to be out today
- Special focus on grievance redressal, Collector tells officials
- SP visits Bommireddy Palle to promote peace
- Women’s Health Alert: Don’t Overlook These 9 Symptoms
- Officials instructed to solve PGRS petitions within time schedule
- ‘Zero shadow’ to hit Bengaluru on April 24
- Our govt is of action, not words: Minister Savitha
- Justice will be ensured to all complainants: SP Ratna
- SCR presents Man of the Month safety awards to staff
IIT Bombay scientists develop lotus leaf-like solar evaporators for saltwater treatment
Highlights
Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have developed a new hydrophobic graphene-based material that could support efforts to address the freshwater crisis.
Graphene, Desalination, FreshwaterCrisis, Superhydrophobic, SustainableTech, IITBombay
