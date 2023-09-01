IIT Delhi's new exoskeleton device to help paralysed stroke patients

New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday unveiled a novel human-computer interface hand-exoskeleton device named RoboExo SMART.



Stroke is a debilitating condition that severely impacts the brain functions of the patient, making him/her paralysed for the rest of their life.

Designed and developed Dr Amit Mehndiratta and Dr. Neha Singh along with a committed team in the Centre of Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi, the transformative robotic exoskeleton device for upper limb rehabilitation aims to alleviate the paralysing effects of strokes.

Conventional rehabilitation methods often fall short in treating stroke patients, with physiotherapy proving labor-intensive and subjective assessment.

But, the exoskeleton synchronises wrist and finger joint movements, significantly enhancing daily functions and minimising muscle rigidity. Its muscle activity-controlled interface, adaptable settings, and real-time performance feedback promise a journey toward swiffer recovery.

The trailblazing device uniquely addresses size and cost concerns plaguing conventional robotic solutions. Portable, lightweight, and cost-effective, it opens doors for widespread accessibility, especially in resource-restricted regions.

The exoskeleton showcased remarkable enhancements in mobility and reduced muscle rigidity through successful trials involving over 60 patients at AIIMS's Neurology Department.

These results underscore the exoskeleton's potential to revolutionise the field of rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, RoboExo SMART is also poised for clinical trial studies for international acceptability in collaboration with Proxmed - an Australian entity committed to driving healthcare innovations.

"The collaboration with Proxmed Australia heralds an exciting chapter. The exoskeleton's journey to Australian shores for clinical trials marks a pivotal step towards global recognition and efficacy validation. Together, both entities will propel stroke rehabilitation into an era of unparalleled possibilities," said Prof Mehndiratta, in a statement.

The collaboration has been made possible through the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - an industry-academia interface at IIT Delhi.