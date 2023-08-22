IIT Hyderabad & DGQA to offer MTech, Executive MTech & Certificate Programmes

Hyderabad: A significant milestone in the realms of capability development of DGQA, DDP, MoD by way of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad). This collaboration is a testament to the synergistic potential when academia and DGQA merge their expertise and vision. The MoU was exchanged between Shri R A Govardhan, Officiating Director, DIQA and Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, at IITH Campus.

The area of collaboration includes the following themes and related areas of interest:

Software Engineering and Testing and AI

Quality Management

Data Sciences

Micro Electronics and VLSI

Communications & Signal Processing

Integrated Computational Material Engineering

EV Technologies.

Smart Mobility

Voicing his pleasure at IITH-DGQA Pact, Shri R A Govardhan, Officiating Director, DIQA, said on behalf of DG, DGQA, “Through this initiative, a new era of research and innovation is set to unfold, as officers will not only gain from classroom education but also from the practical exposure provided by DGQA's seasoned professionals. The MTech and certification program will serve as a breeding ground for cutting-edge research, fostering novel solutions, and nurturing a pool of skilled professionals which shall enable exploitation and optimum functioning of the next-gen labs, including the Pilot Security Test Lab & Software QA Lab of DGQA at Secunderabad.”

Enumerating the merits of collaboration with DGQA, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “This synergy between academia and DGQA exemplifies the power of collective expertise and shared vision, propelling us towards unprecedented achievements. Together, we inscribe a saga of progress that bridges the realms of knowledge and application, setting the course for a future defined by excellence and ingenuity to invent & innovate in technology for humanity”.

Other dignitaries witnessing the event were Dr G Ramaguru (Director - DIA-CoE, IITH), Prof Saptarshi Majumdar (Dean - Academics, IITH), Prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma (Dean - Sponsored Research and Consultancy, IITH), Prof Ranjith Ramadurai (Dean - Administration), Prof Renu John (Chair - Centre of Interdisciplinary Program), Dr Subrahmanyam Kalyanasundaram, (Head - Dept of CSE) and Dr Maunendra Sankar Desarkar (Head - Dept of AI), along with other officials from IITH & DGQA.