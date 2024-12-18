IIT Kanpur empowers BTech and BS aspirants with new pathways

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has always been at the forefront of science and engineering education and research in India, attracting and nurturing some of the brightest minds in the country. It was also the first to introduce the incubation system in the country in partnership with the Small Industries Bank of India (SIDBI). Among the first in the country to introduce computer science education, the institute’s rigorous academic programs, innovative teaching methodologies and a research bent have led to pioneering advances that have significantly influenced the nation's technological landscape. With a culture of interdisciplinary collaboration, IITK has integrated global best practices into its curricula to elevate the standards of science and engineering studies.

Admission or education to the IITs is traditionally through the Joint Entrance Exam, commonly known as JEE, which assesses students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. The challenge some students face is that while they may be exceptionally talented in a specific subject, say Mathematics, they do not perform as well in the other subjects. Recognizing this gap and the fact that students with extraordinary abilities, albeit in specific subjects must also be given the opportunity to pursue their science and engineering dream careers in the IITs, IITK has now introduced some transformative initiatives!

For the first time, IITK has announced a new admission pathway tailored for students who have excelled in international Olympiads in disciplines like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Informatics. This will start with the academic year 2025-26 for admissions to its BTech and BS programs in the following departments - Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Chemistry, Economic Sciences, and Mathematics & Statistics.

The radical step, reflective of a broader vision to diversify and enrich the student talent pool, is expected to bring students with deep subject expertise, creativity, and problem-solving skills to the campus, thereby enhancing the academic environment and fostering innovative thought processes. If successful, this initiative may be expanded to other disciplines in the future.

Why the Olympiads? This is because excelling in international Olympiads demands mastery of fundamental concepts along with deep analytical abilities and problem-solving skills. These are qualities that align with the skills required to tackle contemporary challenges in today’s digital age in areas such as artificial intelligence, computational biology, and quantum computing. The NEP 2020 also embraces the Olympiads as catalysts for academic growth and a great way to identify talent in women!

This will also benefit the students who enter IITK through the JEE as the diverse group of talented people will compete, which will improve quality of learning that brings out the best in every student.

The new admissions pathway will give these students an opportunity to channel their potential into studies in sciences and engineering at the IITK where they will be able to contribute to solving real-world problems through translational research, data-driven innovations and sustainable technologies. For instance, students excelling in Informatics may delve into cybersecurity or data analytics, addressing the increasing demand for digital safety and efficiency. Similarly, those with strengths in Chemistry and Biology could contribute to breakthroughs in sustainable energy or healthcare. These efforts align with IIT Kanpur’s broader mission to drive innovation that directly impacts society.

Prospective candidates must deepen their conceptual understanding of their chosen subject, engage in advanced problem-solving, and prepare effectively for department-specific written examinations. The candidate must have a deep passion and understanding of the subject, strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and must be an effective communicator. The written examinations would vary by department but would generally test fundamental concepts and analytical thinking. Candidates should master basic concepts, practice advanced problems, and stay updated with developments in their field of interest.

At the same time, IITK is also supporting students who will be appearing for the JEE, but who may not be able to undertake coaching for the JEE for various reasons. The aim is to democratise access to resources required to appear for and perform well in the JEE. The SATHEE platform, developed by IITK in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, offers a free 45-day online course for students preparing for the JEE Mains 2025. The course, which commenced on November 11, 2024, offers daily practice questions and a specially curated mock test series, enabling students to simulate the real exam environment. By focusing on practical learning and consistent self-assessment, SATHEE will enhance students' confidence and readiness.

IITK’s efforts to support students does not stop with helping students before they enter IIT. To recognise the dedication and hard work of the successful JEE aspirants and encourage excellence, IITK also offers the Bright Minds Scholarships. This prestigious scholarship is awarded to ten students from among the All-India Top 100 rank-holders of the JEE Advanced examination admitted to the BTech or

BS programs.

We live in a time where rapid scientific advances are changing the global technological landscape at an unprecedented pace. Innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and biotechnology are redefining industries and challenging traditional paradigms. In such a dynamic environment, it is imperative for an academic institution to embrace diverse perspectives and remain open to a multitude of expertise that will not only enhance our ability to solve complex problems but also propel societal progress. As one of the leading institutions, IITK, with its initiatives such as the Olympiad pathway, SATHEE platform, and Bright Minds Scholarships, is a torchbearer in expanding the horizons to prepare leaders who can navigate and shape the future in a competitive world!

(The author is Co-Chairperson of the Undergraduate Academic Review Committee and Head of the Department of Economic Sciences, IIT Kanpur)