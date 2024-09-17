IIT Kanpur launches project for UP Digital Health Stack

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth on Tuesday announced a partnership to work on the Uttar Pradesh Digital Health Stack project to strengthen healthcare in the state.

The Stack will be available for use in the public healthcare system, starting with Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ICICI Foundation will support this initiative with significant fund requirements over multiple years.

The Stack combines technology, medical research, and innovation to bring a paradigm transformation in the space of public healthcare.

The project aims to develop MedTech devices, improve point-of-care (POC) services, and strengthen the public healthcare capacity.

Further, it will also help in the detection of chronic diseases through Artificial Intelligence-integrated devices.

The project will be housed in the IIT Kanpur campus.

“With the core expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning and thriving MedTech ecosystem, the IIT Kanpur is well poised to provide necessary technological support to the mission of developing the Digital Health Stack. We are grateful to ICICI Foundation for their generous contribution towards this initiative and look forward to a successful endeavour,” said Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur.

“ICICI Foundation has been working for capacity building in the healthcare space. In line with this, we are pleased to collaborate with IIT Kanpur for creating Digital Health Stack that will contribute towards digitising and enhancing the public healthcare system,” added Sanjay Datta, President, ICICI Foundation.

IIT Kanpur, had, in February signed an MoU with the UP government to collaborate in the research and development efforts of UP Digital Health Stack under the National Health Stack programme of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

As per the MoU, IIT Kanpur will create, validate, and maintain several vital digital health services for the state of UP.