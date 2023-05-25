Live
- Visakhapatnam: 'Eruvaka' to empower farming communities through many platforms
- Watch The Viral Video Of The Senior Citizens Singing And Dancing Together
- Vijayawada: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute house site pattas today
- TSPSC paper leak case: Telangana High Court refuses to grant stay on group-1 prelims exams
- AP students excel in TS EAMCET
- One killed in fresh violence in Manipur
- New Delhi: Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted in ICU
- MiG-29K makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant
- TS mulls grand decennial fete
- Watch The Viral Video Of Korean Man Speaking Fluent Hindi With A Bihari Accent
IIT Madras starts B.Sc courses without JEE
IIT Madras has started a B.Sc., course in Programing and Data sciences.
IIT Madras IIT Madras has started a B.Sc., course in Programing and Data sciences. Students in class XI and XII can apply.
It is learned that students can join IIT Madras without writing JEE.
