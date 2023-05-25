  • Menu
IIT Madras starts B.Sc courses without JEE

IIT Madras starts B.Sc courses without JEE
Highlights

IIT Madras has started a B.Sc., course in Programing and Data sciences.

IIT Madras has started a B.Sc., course in Programing and Data sciences. Students in class XI and XII can apply.

It is learned that students can join IIT Madras without writing JEE.

