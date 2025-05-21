IMI Delhi Hosts 41st Convocation Ceremony, Celebrating 428 Graduates

New Delhi: International Management Institute (IMI) Delhi celebrated its 41st Convocation Ceremony, conferring diplomas to 428 students across various management programs, including the prestigious Fellow Programme in Management (FPM).

The event was graced by Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, as the Chief Guest. Mr. Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, President – Corporate HR, RPSG Group & Member, Board of Governors, presided as the Convocation Chairperson, alongside Dr. Himadri Das, Director General, IMI, and other dignitaries.

Inspiring the graduates, Krishan shared life lessons encapsulated in the acronym GROWTH, emphasizing humility, introspection, and ecosystem-focused thinking. Dr. Das encouraged students to embrace risk, stay curious, and continue learning, while Bhattacharya urged them to challenge conventions and pursue excellence with humility.

Graduates from PGDM, PGDM (HRM), PGDM (B&FS), PGDM (18 Months), and FPM programs were recognized for academic and extracurricular excellence. Top achievers were awarded Gold and Silver Medals, and the newly introduced Dean’s List honored the top five percent of students for outstanding academic performance.