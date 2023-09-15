The National Curriculum Framework 2023 (NCF 2023) have proposed major changes to the CBSE & state board exams in India, starting from 2024. These include holding board exams twice a year instead of once a year, doing away with the traditional science, commerce, and humanities streams, and specifying how board exams should evolve in the next 10 years, with a focus on making them more competency-based and less focused on rote learning, making the board exams easier from 2024 onwards among others.



Few education experts shared their opinion on how Board Exam twice a year helps students and its advantages and disadvantages for students and teachers...

It reduces the pressure and anxiety

Implementing board exams twice a year offers numerous benefits for students. Firstly, it reduces the pressure and anxiety associated with a single high-stakes exam, promoting better mental health. Secondly, it encourages consistent learning and revision, leading to a deeper understanding of subjects. Additionally, it provides students with a chance to improve their scores and performance, encouraging a growth mindset. More frequent exams also enhance accountability and discipline in studying, as well as allow for a more comprehensive assessment of a student's progress. It will support holistic development, adaptive learning and increased academic confidence among students.

- Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University

..........................................................

It might affect teaching pace. Teachers may have to rush through the syllabus to ensure it’s covered before each set of exams

Board exams’ being held twice a year presents a significant shift in the traditional education system. This approach has its share of advantages and disadvantages, impacting students in various ways.

One advantage is that conducting board exams biannually could reduce the immense pressure that accumulates due to annual exams. Students often experience heightened stress as they prepare for a single high-stakes examination. With exams spread across the year, they might find it easier to manage their studies and perform better.

Additionally, a twice-yearly exam system could encourage consistent learning. Instead of cramming all subjects into a single study period, students would be motivated to maintain a steady study routine throughout the year. This might lead to a deeper understanding of the subjects rather than just memorization.

However, there are potential drawbacks as well. The increased frequency of exams might contribute to a more stressful environment. The pressure to perform well in two sets of exams within a short span could be overwhelming for some students, negating the intended reduction in stress.

Furthermore, this system might affect the teaching pace. Teachers may have to rush through the syllabus to ensure it's covered before each set of exams, leaving less time for in-depth understanding or exploration of topics beyond the curriculum.

Another concern is the evaluation process. If exams are held more frequently, grading and evaluation could become a logistical challenge, potentially compromising the quality and fairness of the assessment.

In conclusion, the benefits and drawbacks of conducting board exams twice a year are intertwined. While it has the potential to reduce stress and promote consistent learning, it also carries the risk of heightened pressure and rushed teaching. The effectiveness of such a system would depend on the implementation, support mechanisms for students, and the adaptability of both educators and learners to this new paradigm.

- Nirvaan Birla founder of Birla Brainiacs

.......................................................................

It will increase job opportunities

The conduct of board exams twice a year is a major change in the traditional education system. This initiative has the potential to significantly reduce academic strain. According to the NCERT's final National Curriculum Framework (NCF), students in classes 10 will read 3 languages and one should be of Indian origin, and class 11 and 12 will need to learn 2 languages, one of which must be of Indian native. It fosters a deep connection to India's linguistic heritage, promoting cultural understanding and preserving native languages. Secondly, bilingual proficiency enhances cognitive skills, including problem-solving and multitasking. Thirdly, it enriches communication abilities, crucial for diverse professional settings. Also more and more students can opt to language related career opportunities after completing their intermediate and can make bright future ahead and it will increase job opportunities too.

- Kounal Gupta, Founder & CEO of Henry Harvin Language Academy