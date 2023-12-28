Importance of problem-solving for success

Hyderabad: Prof Singam Jayanthu of the Mining Engineering Department at NIT, Rourkela delivered a thought-provoking guest lecture at the School of Technology of GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad on Thursday. The lecture, titled ‘Geotechnical Investigation on Stability of Slopes of Backfilled Surface Excavation – A Successful Mass Utilization of Fly Ash,’ highlighted the significance of identifying and addressing problems as a stepping stone for success.

During his lecture, Prof. Jayanthu discussed the importance of having a common goal and emphasized that individuals and organizations can achieve remarkable results by approaching problems as projects and seeking innovative solutions. He shared insights from his research, including the findings that certain types of dumps with a combination of fly ash and overburden material were found to be stable, and the introduction of wireless sensor networks for evaluating slope stability in opencast mines.

Additionally, Prof. Jayanthu recommended the trans-disciplinary translational model of mining research on the international stage, underscoring the need for collaboration and innovation in the field.

The event was introduced by Prof V R Sastry, Dean, Core Engineering and Akhilesh Chepuri, Head, Department of Civil Engineering, who also felicitated Prof. Jayanthu for his valuable contributions to the field of mining engineering.

The lecture was attended by students, faculty, and industry professionals, providing an opportunity for participants to gain insights into the latest advancements in the field and engage in meaningful discussions on the impact of innovative research in mining engineering.