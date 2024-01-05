In demand industry careers for students in 2024

The world is constantly transforming, driven by technological advancements, global events, and shifts in consumer behavior. In recent years, the education industry has impressively bridged the countless learning gaps globally. Many more career choices are emerging outside of traditionally sought after such as medical science, engineering, teaching, or government roles. Today's students are astutely attuned to the ever-evolving job market, driven by a relentless pursuit of innovative and thoughtful career options. Technological advancements have expanded their horizons, opening doors to an array of possibilities. As we get closer to 2024, the job market is expected to undergo significant changes.

Healthcare and life sciences

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently estimated a global shortfall of 10 million healthcare workers by 2030. The recent global health crisis has highlighted the importance of the healthcare sector. Healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and researchers, are needed now more than ever.

Registered nurses and nurse practitioners are in high demand in many countries. In the United States, job openings are expected to grow by 46% between 2021–2031. This growth rate is faster than any other occupation. In England alone, nursing job vacancies have remained high at nearly 46,828 open roles, with the nursing vacancy rate at a record high of 11.8%. Throughout the United Kingdom, many health care facilities are regularly seeking new employees. Over the next three years, nursing is expected to grow strongly across many countries. In Australia, registered nursing employment is predicted to grow by 13.9 per cent, ranking it third among all professions.

AI and machine learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning continue to reshape various industries from healthcare to finance and beyond. As AI systems become more sophisticated, demand for AI engineers, machine learning specialists, and data scientists is set to surge. The rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is creating an abundance of opportunities. With companies increasingly seeking experts who can harness these technologies for business growth. In a world where technology is omnipresent, engineers, software developers, and cybersecurity experts are continuously in demand. A study by Capgemini revealed that 55% of organizations worldwide acknowledged a significant and widening skills gap. This concern was reflected in different geographies, with 70% of U.S. companies, 64% of Indian firms, 57% in the UK, 55% in Germany, 52% in France, and so on, recognizing the shortage.

Digital marketing

The digital revolution has compelled businesses to establish a strong online presence to thrive in today's interconnected world. Digital marketing has emerged as a highly creative and dynamic field with diverse career prospects, including social media management, copywriting, and content writing. As the majority of information is now accessed online, every brand is eager to enhance its digital presence, thus fueling the demand for digital marketing experts.

Lawyers

The startup ecosystem is experiencing an explosive surge around the world, driving a heightened need for legal assistance. More startups translate to a higher demand for lawyers. Intellectual Property (IP) lawyers are particularly sought after as the entertainment industry expands rapidly, necessitating protection for creative ideas. Established and emerging companies require corporate lawyers for contract management and legal defense. Corporate lawyers have become indispensable in most companies for their legal expertise.

AI is poised to revolutionize the legal industry, offering a range of transformative effects. It will change the industry in profound ways, automating routine tasks like legal research and contract analysis, which will free up legal professionals to focus on more complex and strategic aspects of their work. Additionally, AI will create unique opportunities, such as specializing in AI ethics and regulation, and will require legal professionals to adapt to this evolving landscape to stay competitive in their careers.

Finance

The world of finance offers a broad spectrum of career options to suit individual interests. Investment banking, in particular, is witnessing high demand due to global business growth. It plays a crucial role in helping businesses and governments meet their financial challenges. Meanwhile, corporate finance professionals play a pivotal role in budgeting and financial analysis for companies.

As we look forward to 2024, these industries offer a glimpse of the diverse and exciting career opportunities awaiting students and professionals alike. The evolving job market is a testament to the dynamism and adaptability of the modern workforce. With the right skills and education individuals can embark on meaningful and rewarding career journeys in these flourishing fields.

(The author is Chief Experience Officer at ApplyBoard)