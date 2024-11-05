India Game Developer Conference 2024 to be held from November 13-15

Hyderabad: Bigger, grander and action-packed, the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) is back in its 16th annual edition. South Asia’s largest and oldest conference will come alive at HICC, Hyderabad from November 13 to 15, beckoning well over 5,000 attendees and 250+ speakers.

Diving deep into all things gaming, the Conference packs a punch with over 150 sessions. Marquee speakers of the likes of industry veteran Jordan Weisman have already confirmed to add depth to this much-awaited event. Jordan was the brain behind BattleTech, MechWarrior and Shadowrun, some of the RPG industry’s longest lasting franchises.

In its amplified new avatar, IGDC will feature over a hundred booths spread across a large expo area. Lined up to keep the event riveted to core gaming, the Conference has the IGDC Awards Night, Indie Initiative, Policy Round Tables, Workshops and much more.

IGDC has always stood out for its hugely sought-after exclusive ‘Investor-Publisher Connect’ session. This year, the invite-only platform could attract over 100 investors and publishers. One the agenda are potential deals with studios and developers on the look-out for investment or publishing deals. Last year, the event had over 1,800 curated meetings with more than 70 investors and publishers.

This year’s IGDC Awards takes it a notch higher with a newly instituted ‘International Game Award.’ Ten award categories and two special jury awards are on offer as usual. Nominees, announced on October 28, 2024, could watch out for the grand awards ceremony scheduled for November 14, 2024 in Hyderabad.

Sridhar Muppidi, President, GDAI notes, “With over 442 million gamers and an industry growing at a staggering 30% annually, India’s vibrant youth, widespread smartphone adoption, and a booming digital ecosystem have made it one of the world’s fastest-emerging gaming markets. The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) serves as the perfect platform for this thriving ecosystem, where industry leaders, developers, and innovators come together to collaborate, share insights, and shape the future of gaming in India and beyond.”