- Maruti hikes Swift price by Rs25k
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders involved in liquor scam says JSP leaders
- Icra downgrades banking sector
- BS Maqbool flays Naidu, accuses of failing to deliver the promises
- Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy honoured at new Jana Sena party office in Dharmavaram
- Volunteers not believing Chandrababu promises on remuneration hike: Sajjala
- Srikalahasti NDA candidate campaigns in ward 28 of the town
- American-born cinematographer's book ‘In Quest of Guru’ on spiritual Transformation released by Dr. Nirmalanandanatha swamiji in Bengaluru
- 1500 families join in YSRCP in Merakamudidam mandal
- Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Vinukonda constituency
Inter results tomorrow
Intermediate Public Examinations first year,second year March-2024 results to be released on April 12 at 11 AM. The BIE officials are all set to release the IPE March-2024 results . Due to the model code of conduct being in force BIE officials will release at the BIE office at Tadepalli . .About 10-lakh students attended the IPE March -2024 examinations.
