Inter results tomorrow

Intermediate Public Examinations first year,second year March-2024 results to be released on April 12 at 11 AM. The BIE officials are all set to release the IPE March-2024 results . Due to the model code of conduct being in force BIE officials will release at the BIE office at Tadepalli . .About 10-lakh students attended the IPE March -2024 examinations.

