Interactive session on Outdoor Comfort and Heat

The Design Village (TDV) organized an interactive design session for their students with Owen Beckett, (Associate at Foster + Partners) on the topic of "Outdoor Comfort and Heat" as part of TaskBox’s design project on Solutions for Urban Heat Islands. This session aimed to provide students with invaluable insights into the important aspects of outdoor comfort and heat.

The session was a mixture of theoretical concepts, practical exercises, and practical applications, allowing participants to gain a holistic perspective on optimizing outdoor spaces for comfort.

While briefing, Irene Gallou, Senior Partner at (Foster + Partner) said "I am very excited. With our crowdsource campaign to collect wisdom from our communities and share it as a solution to the climate emergency we are all facing.”

Talking about the session Anusha Dhawan, Head of Impact, TDV said “Understanding the impact of heat islands is not just a study in environmental design, but is a crucial lesson in responsible creativity. Equipping design students with the knowledge of mitigating urban heat can encourage a generation of designers and creators dedicated to crafting sustainable, resilient, and humane approaches for our future cities.”

At the end of the session, students had the opportunity to interact with Owen Beckett and learn more about creating an environment that integrates comfort, sustainability, and efficiency.