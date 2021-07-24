ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 results today

ISCE, ISC Board Results 2021: The ICSE and ISC results for students of Class 10 and 12 will be announced at 3 pm on Saturday, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said in a circular released on its website.

The results will be made available on the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, and can also be accessed through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS, it said. Affiliated schools will be able to access their students' results by logging into the CAREERS portal using Principal's login ID and password. Students can also get their ICSE result through SMS.

To get results on SMS, students would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'. The Council for ICSE and ISC had cancelled all exams due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

