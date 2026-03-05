JD institute introduced Professional design courses for students

JD Institute of Fashion Technology has partnered with Dunes College to introduce professional design courses in the Kutch region after the college acquired a franchise from the institute. The move expands access to structured design education in an area known for its traditional crafts and textile heritage.

With this development, the institute’s design education framework will be introduced in Kutch, a region widely recognized for its traditional artistry, embroidery, textiles, and handicrafts. The initiative is aimed at making formal design education more accessible to students outside major metropolitan centres.

Kutch has historically contributed significantly to India’s craft traditions. The collaboration is expected to provide students in the region with exposure to contemporary design practices, industry mentorship, and professional pathways, while encouraging them to draw inspiration from local cultural traditions.

Courses offered through the franchise will follow the academic structure of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, combining theoretical learning with practical training, industry interaction, and portfolio development. The curriculum is designed to introduce students to evolving design trends, technology integration, and entrepreneurship skills relevant to the creative sector.

According to Rinesh Dalal, Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the initiative aligns with the institute’s effort to expand access to design education across different regions of the country. He noted that Kutch’s long-standing craft traditions provide strong creative potential for emerging designers.

Jyotiba Mandeepsinh Jadeja, Campus Director at Dunes College, said the introduction of professional design programs in Kutch could allow local students to pursue formal training without relocating while also encouraging them to draw inspiration from the region’s cultural heritage.