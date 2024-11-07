JEE Advanced 2025: Attempt limits increased, here is eligibility criteria

In a significant development for aspiring engineering students, IIT Kanpur has announced new eligibility criteria for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam and exciting admission opportunities for International Olympiad participants.

Starting this year, candidates will be allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced exam for three consecutive years, a relaxation aimed at providing more chances for success. This change is particularly beneficial for students who graduated in the academic year 2022-23, allowing them to participate in the upcoming exam.

Eligibility for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be limited to candidates born on or after October 1, 2000. However, a five-year age exemption applies to candidates from SC, ST, and Physically Challenged categories, which means those born on or after October 1, 1995 will also be eligible to take the exam. IIT Kanpur has confirmed that there will be no changes to the syllabus, encouraging candidates to prepare according to the previous JEE syllabus. While the specific exam date has not yet been announced, experts speculate that it will be conducted between May 18 and May 25, in line with previous years.

In a move that adds to the anticipation, IIT Kanpur has revealed a remarkable opportunity for students who have participated in the International Olympiad. The institute will offer direct admissions to BTech and Bachelor of Science (BS) programs for these students, regardless of their JEE Advanced scores. Notably, up to six seats in the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) department will be allocated to those who have participated in the Mathematics and Informatics Olympiad. Additional seats will be made available in other departments, including Chemistry, Economic Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, Biological Sciences, and Bio-Engineering.

Applications for these direct admissions are expected to be invited in the first week of March, with the process set to be completed before the Josa counselling sessions. However, details regarding whether these will be additional seats or drawn from the existing allocations are still pending.