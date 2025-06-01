JEE Advanced 2025 Results Set for Release; Counselling to Commence Soon

The JEE Advanced 2025 written examination was conducted on May 18 this year, paving the way for admissions to B.Tech, Bachelor of Science (BS), and five-year integrated courses at prestigious IITs across India for the academic year 2025-26. The results are scheduled to be announced on June 2 at 10 am, as confirmed by IIT Kanpur.

This year, approximately 1.80 lakh candidates sat for the exam, with around 40,000 expected to be from the Telugu states. Typically, only the top 2.5 lakh rankers from the two phases of the JEE are eligible to participate in JEE Advanced, although the actual number of candidates seldom exceeds 200,000.

Last year, eligibility for the JEE Advanced counselling was granted to 48,248 candidates based on the cutoff marks across various reservations. In the previous academic year (2024-25), there were 17,760 seats available in the 23 IITs, with a slight increase anticipated for the current academic year. IIT Madras has already made provisions for 80 additional seats with the introduction of two new courses. IIT Bombay is also expanding its offerings with a new four-year BS in Applied Geophysics, though the number of seats for this course has yet to be disclosed.

Experts suggest a modest increase in the number of eligible candidates this year. Following the results announcement on Monday, the JOSAA counselling will commence the very next day, June 3, at 5 pm, organised in a total of six phases as noted by IIT Kanpur's schedule.