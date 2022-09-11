JEE Advanced Results 2022 released, Here is the direct link to check the results

The IIT Mumbai declared the JEE Advanced-2022 results on Sunday along with the final answer key and merit list. Candidates can download the score cards from the website jeeadv.ac.in. The results were released according to the reservation-wise quota of the respective categories. Polishetty Karthikeya from Vijayawada secured the sixth rank.





The joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSA) seats allotment counseling process will start on the 12th. Students who qualify in Advanced get admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs based on merit and reservations. 'JOSA' has released the seat details stating that 16,598 seats in 23 IITs, 23,994 seats in 31 NITs, 7,126 seats in 26 IIITs, and 6,759 seats in 33 GFTIs are available for filling at this time.

The Supernumerary quota for women will also be implemented among them. As many as 1,567 seats in IITs, 749 in NITs, 625 in IIITs, and 30 seats in GFTIs will come under the supernumerary quota for women. Candidates for architecture courses have to register for the architecture aptitude test on the 11th and 12th. The AAT exam will be conducted on September 14 and the results will be released on September 17.