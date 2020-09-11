JEE Main Result 2020: Result to be out soon; Top 20 engineering colleges in India as per NIRF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 results by Friday, September 11, 2020, on its official website. Candidates who clear JEE Main will be eligible for JEE Advanced. The registration process for JEE Advanced will start from tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, i.e. September 12. The JEE Advanced is an entry gate to the IITs and NITs of India.

As per the latest report of the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, IIT Madras has bagged the top position among all engineering institutions in India. The NIRF 2020 report was confirmed in June, this year. IIT Delhi stood at the second position, and IIT Bombay have gained the third position.

Top 20 Engineering Colleges in India by NIRF Rankings 2020:

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore

11. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

12. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

13. National Institute of Technology Karnataka

14. Anna University

15. Vellore Institute of Technology

16. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

17. Jadavpur University

18. Institute of Chemical Technology

19. National Institute of Technology Warangal

20. Amrita School of Engineering

Find the complete list of Engineering colleges in India.