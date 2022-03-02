JEE Mains 2022: Find this year's exam pattern changes, eligibility and more

The notification of the joint entrance examination, JEE Main 2022 was published yesterday, March 1, by the National Testing Agency, NTA on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, many changes have been made this year to the JEE Mains exam.

The registration process for JEE Mains 2022 will conclude on March 31, 2022. The exams will be held in two sessions: the first session will be from April 16 to 21 and the second will be from May 24 to 29, 2022. Candidates can see the full schedule of both sessions here.

JEE Mains 2022: Number of attempts

For the Mains 2021 exam, candidates were offered a total of four attempts to pass the exam, but for JEE Mains 2022, candidates will only get two attempts. This decision was made due to the COVID-19 situation and the case count stabilized in the country. Initially, only 1 attempt was allowed on the JEE Mains exam, but this was increased to 2 attempts in 2019.

JEE Mains 2022: Exam Pattern

The change in the number of attempts is not the only change that has occurred this year. JEE Mains 2022 will be divided into sections, Section A and B. Section A will consist of 20 questions in MCQ format from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Section B will consist of 10 questions that will be based on obtaining numerical values. The document for B.Arch Part 1 Paper will also be divided into two sections. Sections A and B will comprise math-based questions. Part 2 will be a drawing test and Part 3 a skill test.

In Section B, candidates must answer 5 questions out of the 10 given there. Therefore, out of a total of 90 questions, candidates are only required to answer 75. However, in this year's exam, there will be a negative score for each question, including Section B questions. Until last year, there was no negative rating was made for numerical questions. value-based questions.

Candidates will receive four (4) points for each correct answer and 1 (one) will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No points will be awarded for any question that the candidate has not attempted. For B.Arch candidates, the qualification scheme is also the same.

JEE Mains 2022: Eligibility Criteria

There is no age limit for candidates who wish to sit for JEE Mains. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam in 2020, 2021 or sitting in 2022 can apply for JEE Mains 2022. However, candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria of the institution they wish to apply to through JEE Mains. Candidates have also been provided concession on board eligibility for admissions in NIT, IIT and GFTI this year. Due to COVID-19, grant eligibility on the board has been a criteria for the past two years.

To understand and know more about the JEE Mains 2022 exam, candidates can visit the official website and read the newsletter published by the NTA. The last date to apply for JEE Mains 2022 is March 31, 2022.