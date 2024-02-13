JEE Mains 2024: Rishi Shekhar Shukla from Hyderabad Achieves 100 Percentile

Hyderabad : Aakash BYJU’S is proud to announce the remarkable achievement of Rishi Shekhar Shukla, a diligent student hailing from Hyderabad, who secured a perfect 100 percentile in the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. His accomplishment not only positions him as the institute’s highest scorer nationally as well as in the state of Telangana but also underscores his unwavering commitment and academic excellence in one of India's most competitive exams. The National Testing Agency unveiled the results earlier today, marking the commencement of the first of the two scheduled Joint Entrance Examinations for Engineering this year.





Enrolling in Aakash’s classroom program with the aspiration of conquering the formidable IIT JEE, renowned as the most challenging entrance exam globally, Rishi Shekhar Shukla credits his ascent to the top percentiles to his dedication to comprehending fundamental concepts and maintaining a disciplined study regimen. Expressing gratitude, he remarked, “I am thankful to Aakash for aiding me in both aspects. Without the institute’s comprehensive content and coaching, mastering the concepts of numerous subjects within a short timeframe would have been unlikely.”

