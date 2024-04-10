Live
JEE Mains Session 2 results date announced, to be released on April 25
The results for JEE Main Session-2 are set to be released on the 25th of this month. The Paper-1 exams for Session-2 concluded on Tuesday, with Paper-2(A) and Paper-2(B) exams scheduled for the 12th of this month.
After the exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release response sheets, preliminary 'key', and will be open to receiving objections from candidates.
This is an important announcement for all JEE Main Session-2 exam takers, as they eagerly await their results to see how they performed in the highly competitive exams.
