JEE, NEET: 6 States file review petition against SC order to conduct exams in September

On Friday, six Ministers of opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order allowing the Centre to conduct NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 in September Amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The review plea has been filed by ministers Moloy Ghatak (West Bengal), Rameshwar Oraon (Jharkhand), Raghu Sharma (Rajasthan), Amarjeet Bhagat (Chhattisgarh), BS Sidhu (Punjab) and Uday Ravindra Sawant (Maharashtra).

At a meeting organized by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states decided to mutually move the Supreme Court on the JEE and NEET exams issue.

JEE and NEET Postponement Demand

On August 17 the Supreme Court allowed NTA to follow its plan to conduct JEE Main and NEET 2020 as scheduled in September. The court has rejected another plea seeking online NEET 2020 exam centres for abroad students on August 24,.

On Thursday in demands for postponement of JEE Main and NEET exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that exams would be held as per schedule.

"Parents and students through email and social media have said that the exams should be conducted," Mr Pokhriyal said.

On Thursday Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to the Education Minister, urging him to postpone the JEE and NEET 2020 exams.

Mr Soren said since there is no option to identify and prevent a COVID-positive candidate from appearing in the examination, the other people present in a venue will be at risk of being infected.