J&K L-G lays foundation stone for Innovation Tower at Jammu University

Highlights
Jammu : J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Innovation Tower at University of Jammu, the facility will be completed in two phases under the Capex budget of 2023-24.
L-G said the cutting-edge facility will serve as a Central Hub for transformational innovation, incubation, skill development and entrepreneurship.
The facility will house Atal Innovation Centre & Data Analytical Centre, Skill Development & Career Progression Centre and Innovation Council. It will have a dedicated space for Innovative Undergraduate Program "Design Your Degree" and provide a collaborative space for startups, the Lt Governor observed.
