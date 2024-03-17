Live
- ECI releases fresh data on funding to political parties through electoral bonds
- Midcap and small cap funds accounted for 87 pc of flows in FY24
- Macron promises to come to Ukraine with "specific solutions" for war
- Ukrainian special forces behind drone attack on Russia's Slavyansk refinery
- Diksha shoots even par in second round to make cut on Epson Tour in US
- BRS MLA joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Leadership crisis makes AAP to back out of LS polls in UP
- Israel strikes weapons depot in Syrian capital
- JMI invites applications for Civil Services aspirants
- Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his anniversary
Just In
JMI invites applications for Civil Services aspirants
The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday invited applications for free coaching (with a hostel facility) for the preparation of the Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Mains) Examination 2024.
New Delhi: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday invited applications for free coaching (with a hostel facility) for the preparation of the Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Mains) Examination 2024.
RCA gave good results in previous years, with Shruti Sharma topping and secured the top slot in the Civil Services Examination 2021. Since its inception, RCA has given over 600 selections in civil services and other central and state services.
Candidates from minority, SC, ST and women communities can apply for this programme. The last date to submit the application form (online only) is May 25, 2024.
The university will conduct entrance examinations at the ten centres Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram.
Detailed information about the format of the entrance test, eligibility, test centres, facilities available, etc., are available on the website http://jmicoe.in