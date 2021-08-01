JNTUA to conduct common entrance test on Sept 19

Anantapur: JNTUA had issued notification for common entrance test on July 9 for admission into 12 engineering branches, pharmacy and B.Sc with Maths as an optional subject, according to Vice- Chancellor Ranga Janardhana.

Addressing a press conference at his chambers on Saturday, he said that the university had been receiving applications for taking the entrance test since July 12 and the last date for submission of applications without fine is August 12.

The last date with payment of fine is August 23. From September 9 onwards, hall tickets can be downloaded. The examinations will be conducted on September 19.

The VC revealed that the date for preliminary key is September 20, final date for receiving objections is September 23, final key and results declaration on October 1 and ranks downloading is October 5.

On September 19 examination will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm as part of implementation of Covid protocols. So far, 19,526 students applied for examinations. Students will take examination in 48 places including 45 centres in AP and 3 centres in Hyderabad.

Students will have to be in the examination hall before 9 am and all Covid protocols like thermal screening should be completed before 9 am. The examination hall will be kept open from 7.30 am onwards to enable the students to complete Covid protocols well in advance to the examination time.

The local centres include Anantapur, Gooty, Hindupur, Puttaparthi and Tadipatri. The vice-chancellor said that the candidates must bring their own mask, sanitiser, water bottle, pen, hall ticket and ID card.

Those tested Covid positive in thermal screening will be allotted separate rooms for writing their examination. JNTU Registrar C Sasidhar and Rector Vijay Kumar were also present.