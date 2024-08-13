  • Menu
JNTUH inaugurates courses on AI, soft skills

Hyderabad: The one-week online STC on 'Soft Skills and Professional Excellence' and the refresher course on 'Artificial Intelligence-Based Innovations in Drug Discovery and Development' were virtually inaugurated at JNTUH on Monday. Around 150 participants attended the event virtually. JNTUH vice-chancellor B Venkatesham highlighted the importance of soft skills in professional development and their role in a successful career. He also discussed recent trends in AI for drug discovery, which are being in a cost-effective and user-friendly manner.

