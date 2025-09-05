JNTUH secures 94th rank in NIRF 2025 Engg category

Live
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has achieved the 94th rank nationally in the Engineering category of the NIRF 2025 rankings. Within Telangana, JNTUH stands in 6th place, marking a significant recognition for the institution.
JNTUH is the only State-Funded Technological University from Telangana to participate in the NIRF Ranking Process. All other universities from the state featured in the Engineering category are either private or Centrally Funded institutions.
Vice-Chancellor Dr. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy stated that this recognition reflects the ongoing commitment towards academic excellence and innovation at the university.
