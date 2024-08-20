JNTUH to introduce B Pharm courses

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is set to introduce B Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2024–25. A total of 60 seats will be available for this course.

According to JNTUH officials, around 15 seats will be available in each department: pharmaceutics, pharmaceutical analysis, pharmaceutical chemistry, and pharmacognosy.

Dr Shobharani, HOD, Pharmacy department, JNTUH, stated that students in the B Pharmacy course will be taught by experienced faculty members within the department. The university also offers labs equipped with modern facilities. Upon completing the course, students will have access to well-paid job opportunities in reputed pharmaceutical companies within the State, facilitated by the university’s placement department.