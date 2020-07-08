KEAM 2020: Exam on July 16, Admit Cards Released on cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Exams will conduct Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination, KEAM 2020 on July 16, 2020. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced this after attending a meeting on Monday, July 6, 2020. The admit cards for the KEAM 2020 have been released on the official website. Check out the steps given below and know how to download the admit card.

Along with the KEAM 2020 admit card, CEE also released a few guidelines for the exams. The guidelines state that the students should bring a coloured printout of the hall ticket to ensure proper identification in the exams. The candidates should visit cee-kerala.gov.in for further details.

KEAM 2020: How to download the admit card

 Go to the official website of CEE Kerala

 Click the examination link KEAM

 You would be taken to a new page

 Read the given guidelines thoroughly for the exam to be held on July 16

 Fill in your details of registration on the column given

 Download the admit card and get a copy for future

 Take the admit card along with an ID proof to the centre for a hassle-free entry

This year, candidates who applied to Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy courses through KEAM were also allowed to change their examination centres on the CEE official website. From June 20 to 27, 2020, the correction window was open. Candidates who selected their exam centres outside Kerala were also allowed to interchange and select centres in the state. For further details on exams, the students are advised to visit the official website.