Kerala: Emerging IT Hub Redefining its Identity Beyond Tourism

New Delhi (India): The world is drifting away from the times when getting a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree would mark career prospects. The younger generation is drawn to finance and accounting industries, taking into consideration the job prospects it has and the prevailing economic situations. This significant transformation is accompanied by a noteworthy expansion in the number of women taking up financial courses. This active surge of women in the industry is creating equitable opportunities and promoting an equally inclusive and diverse workspace.

Finance and accounting was always seen as an unachievable professional realm because of the lack of educational possibilities. But times have changed, with the variety of jobs that go beyond traditional fields, including corporate finance, fintech, and sustainable finance. The female narrative in financing is equally evolving with this expansion.

A recent survey conducted among more than 600 students of IIC Lakshya across its 8 centers in Kerala, broke the fallacies associated with commerce and financial studies. This was a professional landscape centered on men since time immemorial and the trend persisted for so long. The survey among 664 students revealed that the proportion of men is just 33.3%, while that of women is higher at 66.7%. This promising surge is due to a growing recognition of the importance of financial literacy along with the constant efforts and initiatives to bridge the gender gap in this professional domain. The need for tackling intricate financial uncertainties too, have led women to this historically male-dominated field. This rising influx of women points at the recognition of diverse skills and perspectives within the profession. This also marks a clear acknowledgment of the valuable contributions brought forth by women to the sector.

Additionally, the survey also reveals the fact that 73.8%, a major share of students, had a background in commerce, while a hopeful 22.9% of students are from the science streams. This shocking result busted the notion of professional commerce courses being a career option only for students who are proficient in commerce. The survey also reflected the fact that irrespective of age, aspirants are coming forth to accomplish a successful career in finance. 52.1% of students were between the ages of 20 and 25, while 46.7% fell between the age group of 16 and 19. The survey brought forth the fact that students with different educational qualifications are taking up professional commerce courses. A major 52.3% students joined these professional courses on completing grade 12, which is also a positive progress. The new developments in professional commerce courses, including ACCA, CA, CMA USA, CS, B.Com + ACCA, MBA + ACCA, B.Voc + ACCA and CMA IND, are assisting in the making of well-rounded professionals capable of handling the opportunities and challenges presented by the dynamic financial industry.

Regardless of the flawed notions concerning the professional commerce streams, this educational sector is flourishing, breaking the boundaries. As the domain flourish beyond traditional roles, it provides a platform for women to put forth their valued contributions. This significant turning point defines a new era marked by enlightened viewpoints from diverse gender perspectives.

