Kerala Technical University Will Conduct Online Exams For Final-Semester Students, Whereas Other Kerala universities Will Hold Offline Exams

According to the state government, Kerala Technical University will offer online tests for final-semester students. Other universities in the state, on the other hand, will administer tests to their students offline.

On May 25, the state's Higher Education Minister met with university vice-chancellors to discuss exam issues. At the meeting, the Vice-Chancellors advocated offline tests. Exams for final-semester students can be held offline starting June 15 provided the government eliminates COVID-19 limitations, according to the Vice-Chancellors at the conference.

The Governor has instructed Vice-Chancellors to postpone all offline exams. Kerala's governor's office stated the Governor has proposed that new dates be set depending on the current situation.

Following Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's involvement, University exams in Kerala were postponed in April amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

A statement from the Kerala Technical University's Controller of Examinations stated that In light of the Chancellor's instructions and after hearing from student organisations, the Vice-Chancellor has directed that all scheduled examinations at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University be postponed.

The final decision taken about examinations at APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kochi, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala University of Health Sciences, Malayalam University, and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi released a letter stating that the final year examinations will now begin on June 7. Exams will be held through an online method. The authorities made this choice with the protection of the students in mind, given the increased number of COVID-19 incidents.