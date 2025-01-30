KL Deemed to be University invites Applications for Admissions 2025–26 Admissions Now Open – Apply Today!

The second phase application process is fully digital, ensuring a seamless experience, and requires a non-refundable application fee of ₹1,000. Candidates must provide a valid email ID for correspondence, and NRI/PIO/OCI applicants are also eligible. While applicants can indicate program preferences during the application, the final allocation will be made during counselling. Entrance exam dates, counselling schedules, and course commencement details will follow government norms.

Admissions to various programs will be conducted through entrance examinations, including the Koneru Lakshmaiah Engineering Entrance Examination (KLEEE) for B.Tech programs, KLECET for B.Tech lateral entry, and KLMAT for management programs. For other disciplines, admission is based on merit scores followed by a Personal Interview (PI).

The second phase of the University entrance exams for 2025 is scheduled to take place in February. The last date for application submission for this phase is 5th February 2025, followed by the issuance of online admit cards on 6th February 2025. The exams, including KLEEE-2025, KLSAT-2025, KLMAT-2025, KLECET-2025, and KLHAT-2025, will be conducted from 7th to 9th February 2025. This phase provides candidates with another opportunity to appear for the exams and secure admission into their desired programs.

KL Deemed to be University offers diverse programs in engineering, management, law, science, pharmacy, arts, and commerce. The B.Tech program includes specializations such as Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, and Computer Science & Engineering and more. Additionally, students can choose from 47 specializations and 120 minor programs in undergraduate engineering, while the M.Tech program offers 14 advanced specializations. The university provides globally recognized certifications and a research-driven curriculum to ensure students are industry-ready.

The University stands out for its flexible academic system, state-of-the-art infrastructure, interdisciplinary learning, and student-centric approach. The university boasts 100% placement for eligible students, with opportunities at national and multinational companies. Known for its green campuses, advanced laboratories, and a strong focus on research and innovation, KL Deemed to be University ensures a holistic educational experience for its students.

Interested candidates can apply online by creating an account on the admissions portal, verifying their mobile number and email ID, filling in the application form, and submitting the ₹1,000 application fee. The university’s admissions help desk is available for any queries, with support accessible via the email [email protected].

Applicants are encouraged to visit the official admissions page at KL University Admissions 2025 for more details and to complete their applications. This is an excellent opportunity for aspiring students to join one of India’s leading universities and take the first step toward a promising career.