KLH CSE student Secures 4th Rank in World Certified Ethical Hacker Rankings

Hyderabad: KLH Hyderabad Campus student P. Vamshi Krishna Raju from third-year B. Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) demonstrated exceptional excellence by completing the L3 Certified Ethical Hacker (Master) certification, and secured the fourth position in the Quarter 3 leaderboard rankings 2023 of EC-Council, highlighting KLH's dedication to nurturing top-tier talent in the field of ethical hacking.

The Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program, hailed as the pinnacle of information security training, has witnessed achievements from KLH campus. In the academic years 2022-23 and 2023-24, 16 and 12 students from the campus earned the esteemed Certified Ethical Hacker certifications respectively which presents their deep understanding of ethical hacking and showcases the universities commitment to prepare students in becoming skilled professionals.

The Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program, recognized as the gold standard of information security training, empowers individuals to master cutting-edge hacking technologies. KL Deemed to be University is acknowledged by EC-Council as an authorized Academia Partner, contributing to the prestigious EC-Council Academia Partner network.

Dr. G.P. Saradhi Varma, Vice- Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said, “As we witness our students excel on the international stage; it reinforces the importance of encouraging a culture of innovation and cybersecurity awareness. I congratulate the students for their stellar achievements, and I am confident they will continue to make meaningful contributions to the field of cybersecurity and beyond.”

Dr. Savadam Balaji, Professor at KLH Hyderabad campus, has completed the Certified Ethical Hacker Exam with proficiency, particularly excelling in key sections such as Cryptography, Cloud Computing, Reconnaissance Techniques, and more. Professor Balaji's expertise in these critical areas contributes significantly to KLH's dedication to academic excellence and constant encouragement by the management.