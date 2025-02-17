Lights, camera, learning: The role of movies in modern education

Movies have long been a source of entertainment, but can they also serve as powerful educational tools? In an era where students are immersed in visual media, integrating films into the classroom could transform traditional learning methods. To explore this idea, Young Hans spoke with Allan Kjaer Andersen, Director of Chaman Bhartiya School, who shares his insights on how movies can inspire, educate, and engage students while fostering critical thinking and creativity.

In this thought-provoking conversation, Andersen discusses the role of storytelling in shaping young minds, the balance between education and entertainment, and how films can bridge the gap between theory and real-world understanding. Read on to discover how educators can harness the power of cinema to make learning more dynamic and impactful.

Excerpts from an interview

Movies have a unique way of telling stories. How do you think they can be used as a powerful tool to inspire and educate young minds in today’s classrooms?

Our world is saturated with visual media, making movies an incredibly powerful tool for helping students grasp complex ideas. Much like literature, films are an essential part of our cultural heritage. When incorporated thoughtfully into education, they inspire, engage, and motivate students, transforming passive learning into active exploration.

Movies foster empathy by exposing students to diverse identities, cultures, and perspectives, helping them relate to the world around them. Additionally, films bring abstract concepts to life—whether scientific, psychological, or historical—in ways that traditional teaching methods sometimes cannot. They also develop critical thinking skills, enabling students to recognize persuasive elements in visual storytelling.

For movies to serve as effective educational tools, they must be used purposefully, aligned with specific learning objectives. While schools are not entertainment hubs, integrating films thoughtfully makes education more engaging and bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world understanding.

Do you see movies as a natural complement to traditional teaching methods? Can you share examples of how they might bridge the gap between theory and real-world understanding?

While movies should not replace traditional teaching methods, they are a significant part of modern life. It’s important to equip students with the ability to analyse and interpret visual media critically.

Movies resonate deeply with students because they communicate in a language that feels natural to them. In the classroom, films can serve three key purposes:

1. As an introduction: A well-chosen film or scene can provide an engaging entry point into a subject, making it more relatable.

2. As an art form: Just as we study literature, analyzing a film’s narrative techniques, symbolism, and themes helps students appreciate cinema as an artistic medium.

3. As a creative medium: Encouraging students to create their own films fosters deeper engagement and creativity, allowing them to explore subjects in a hands-on way. By using movies in these ways, educators enrich the learning experience while also strengthening students’ analytical skills.

Storytelling often strikes a chord with young audiences. What elements of storytelling in films do you think leave a lasting impact on children and teenagers?

Storytelling is fundamental to how we understand ourselves and the world. Movies, when used thoughtfully, can leave a lasting impact on young audiences.

First, films evoke emotions, which enhances memory and learning. A compelling story can make history come alive, turn abstract science concepts into real-world applications, or spark discussions about social issues. Second, visual storytelling provides an immersive experience—using music, cinematography, and characters to create deep connections. Finally, movies foster critical thinking. With so much media surrounding us daily, it’s essential to teach students how to analyze film clips, advertisements, and digital content. Encouraging students to question what they see rather than passively accept information builds media literacy, an essential skill in today’s world.

As an education leader, how do you ensure that movies introduced in learning environments promote positive values, creativity, and critical thinking?

There are two engaging ways to integrate movies into education:

Analysing movies as art

Teacher: “What if we studied movies like literature? By analyzing themes, visuals, and storytelling techniques, we could uncover deeper meanings. How do you think this approach could help us understand cinema?”

Student: “It would be fascinating! We could learn how directors use visuals to communicate ideas, just like authors use words.”

Creating movies as a learning experience

Teacher: “What if we made our own films? You’d explore themes, express emotions, and collaborate creatively. How do you think this could enhance your learning?”

Student: “That sounds exciting! Creating a film would help us understand different perspectives and improve teamwork.”

Both approaches—analysing and creating—blend critical thinking with creativity, making learning more dynamic.

Striking the right balance between entertainment and education is no easy task. How do you approach this when integrating film-based activities into the curriculum?

Learning should be engaging but never reduced to mere entertainment. Movies are a major part of today’s media landscape, and students must learn to interpret them critically. Just like literature or historical texts, movies should be studied with an analytical mindset. Students should be encouraged to examine a film’s narrative structure, visual techniques, and cultural significance. This helps develop an objective and reflective approach to media consumption.

To optimise classroom time, teachers can assign films for home viewing and use class sessions for discussions, critical analysis, and related activities. This ensures that movies serve as educational tools rather than passive entertainment, striking the right balance between engagement and academic focus.