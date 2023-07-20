Live
- Telangana Government sounds first alert as water level in Godavari rises
- SL Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed 5 interim ministers for his visit to India
- Telangana Government declares two days holidays for schools and government offices due to heavy rains
- Controversy Surrounds Kannada Lecturer's Baseless Criticism of Chandrayaan-3
- Mangalore scholar makes it big in England
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy lodged complaints with President Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
- ‘Project K’ first glimpse to be available from this time
- AP Govt issues orders for prosecution of Pawan Kalyan for defamatory statement on volunteers system
- Animal Husbandry Department has formed 8 teams for health checkup of animals in flood affected areas- Gopal Rai
- Opposition Boycotts Session Following MLA Suspensions
LU opens online access to its libraries for students, teachers
The Lucknow University (LU) has provided online access to its libraries for students, enabling them to study and carry out research from home even at...
The Lucknow University (LU) has provided online access to its libraries for students, enabling them to study and carry out research from home even at odd hours or when the university is closed. The libraries offer over 13,000 books and around 10 databases to students, research scholars and teachers.
“Remote access to a university library opens the door to boundless knowledge, bridging the physical distance between students and resources. It empowers learners to explore, research and grow beyond the confines of campus, unlocking the full potential of education,” said a student, Rajvir Rajpal.
He said, with this, he can easily access academic journals, e-books and research papers at home.
“It is convenient, offers flexibility, up-to-date information and cost saving,” he said.
A senior faculty member said, “In the boundless realm of knowledge, the virtual key to the university library opens doorways of opportunity to all, bridging the distances between eager minds and the treasures of academia, enriching both the seeker and the source.”
He said library’s virtual doors never close, granting students the power to unlock wisdom and inspiration, day or night, through the magic of remote access.
Students said the digital library cards are their most valuable possession. Dean, academics and student welfare, Prof Poonam Tandon said the online access to the university libraries is advantageous for both students and faculty members.
“This forward-thinking approach enhances research capabilities, supports continuous learning and fosters academic excellence. The university has taken a commendable step towards providing a cutting-edge learning experience for our academic community,” Tandon said.