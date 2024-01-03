Mainstreaming AI and tech beyond just hybrid learning

New Delhi: As we sit on the threshold of 2024, we introspect and look back at the year that yielded massive strides in education reforms in our country. From further solidifying the National Education Policy to innovative tech integrations and a proposed curriculum aiming to make the students analyze and question at every step – the progress is unmistakable. While there are trends that will surely trickle into 2024 and beyond, there are aspects that we anticipate to further evolve with the fast-changing times.

Hyper-personalised learning and subject flexibility

Hyper-personalisation has made its way from corporate boardrooms to classrooms. While the pedagogical shift from teacher-centered to learning-centered has already begun, we will see it go a step further with greater personalised learning for individual students based on assessment models designed to understand individual learning styles and pace.

This not only improves classroom engagement but also drastically improves academic outcomes. We will also see increased flexibility in terms of students in high school being given more subject choices and non-stereotypical combinations based on their interests. Students should be able to explore arts with say a commerce module on finance and taxes for all-round development.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) and tech will continue to play an increasingly critical role in ensuring this personalized learning and will be a game changer for improving educational outcomes. With Data analytics, we will be able to tweak instructional content based on what a particular student may need. The government is already invested in ‘Make AI Work for India’ and setting up centers for excellence in higher education institutes. Going forward, we hope to see the progressive inclusion of AI in K-12 education as well. Some countries have already leapt with Australia allowing AI in schools from 2024 with a national framework guiding its use.

The progressive integration of critical thinking

Along with higher tech integration, the evolution of curriculum to nudge critical and analytical thinking is set to pick pace. Two major boards – ICSE and ISC have already announced that in 2024, there will be an increase in the percentage of higher-order and critical-thinking questions and their share will progressively increase in years to come. This is especially critical as students need to be prepared early on in school to adapt to changing learning ecosystems and work environments in the future where analytical thinking is a key skill to possess for success.

Switching up teacher’s training

Training the trainers has long been a priority in school education. However, in the last year, we realized the need to reform teacher’s training to align with transforming curriculum, technology integration and evolving classroom environment and student needs. The best teachers in today’s day and age are those who can help students take individual ownership and accountability of their learning.

Teachers training models, along with tech training and training on new pedagogies, will also include how they can play an impactful and facilitative role in a more collaborative and student-focused classroom. Teachers will have to work on their soft skills, leadership skills and innovative problem-solving skills to foster a learning space that is less of a top-down hierarchical, and more of a conversational environment driven by teamwork.

Strengthening leadership in education

The role of education in fostering student leaders takes a higher emphasis this coming year. The world is changing at an unprecedented rate and the need to build a cohesive community that strives for sustainability will require today's students to eventually take charge. A curriculum that focuses on a better understanding of the earth and the community, social responsibilities, values and morals will be a higher priority in the coming year.