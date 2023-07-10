Makoons Play School celebrates Chocolate Day

New Delhi: Makoons Play Schools, one of India’s fastest-growing preschool Franchise, celebrated Chocolate Day across all its branches. A number of blissful and vibrant activities that spread joy and ecstasy among the children brought the celebration to a culmination. To celebrate Chocolate Day and provide the Makoonites with a delightful experience while encouraging social interaction, creativity, and a love for the sweet delicacy, Makoons Play School organised this special event. The children were entranced by a magical chocolate-themed decoration that covered the classrooms and hallways as they arrived at the school, capturing their attention. The sweet odour of chocolate permeated the room, exhibiting the alluring world of treats and inspiring excitement among the kids. The Makoonites participated in a range of experiences and activities with a chocolate theme throughout the day. The kids proudly displayed their creative flair and talent by moulding and decorating sweets.

A delicious chocolate feast marked the end of the celebration, when the Makoonites savoured a variety of mouthwatering chocolate goodies, including chocolate pastries, cakes, and hot chocolate that was rich and creamy. Commenting on the execution of this joyous event, Mr. Vijay Kumar Agarwal, Founder and Ceo of Makoons Group of school, said, “With the successful conduct of this event, we were able to spread a wave of joy, imagination, and learning among such pure and creative young minds”. Their enthusiasm as they participated in chocolate-making activities, shared their own creations, and developed enduring memories was a treat to watch. This celebration serves as validation of our quest to give children holistic learning experiences.

The fastest-growing preschool in India, Makoons Play School, has received commendation for its high standards for educating kids. The school provides a secure, encouraging, and exciting atmosphere where kids can thrive and succeed with a strong focus on holistic development and a child-centric approach. With their unique learning environment, they support each child in discovering their unique learning style, and their state-of-the-art instructional strategies assist the kids in reaching their full artistic and creative potential.