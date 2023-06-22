MANUU Observes International Yoga Day

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) observed International Yoga Day by organising a programme at Indoor Stadium yesterday. Dr Ashwini, Associate Professor, Department of Education & Training Department gave demonstration of various asanas.



Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar was the chief guest and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, OSD-II participated as the guest of honour.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed said that every year public awareness is created through Yoga Day and various asanas are proven to be effective cure for pain and diseases. Today, other nations are also benefiting from yoga that has been practiced in India for centuries. Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood also addressed on the occasion.

Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, School of Science said that yoga not only keeps a person physically healthy but also increases mental abilities.

The Government of India has chosen the theme “Yoga for Humanity” for this Yoga Day. Large number of students, teachers and staff of MANUU performed yoga postures. Firdaus Tabassum, Coordinator Yoga Committee convened the programme.