MANUU part-time PhD programmes last date extended

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) extended the last date to submit online application forms for PhD part-time programmes in sponsored/self-financing mode up to February 25, 2024. The entrance test will be held as scheduled on March 8. The registration and application fee is Rs 1500.

According to Professor M Vanaja, director, directorate of admissions, the form submission date was extended based on requests from various stakeholders across the country. The programmes are available under school of commerce and business management, school of sciences, school of technology, school of education and training, school of mass communication and Journalism, school of arts and social sciences (department political science, history and social work) and H K Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies.

The PhD part-time programme in sponsored/self-financing mode is also available in the Department of Economics.