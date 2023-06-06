Live
- India, Germany hold talks to enhance bilateral defence cooperation
- Communal tag to coastal areas HM determined to erase it
- The Administrative Staff College of India Launches 'Virtual Centre for Excellence in Public Procurement'
- Odisha Train tragedy: Odisha govt revises death toll to 288, including 39 from Odisha
- Adipurush Pre-Release live updates: Ayodhya recreated in Tirupati
- Watch The Viral Video Of HDFC Bank Manager Shouting On His Juniors
- HUL adopts Rajahmundry villages to make them pollution free
- Ministers KTR and Jagadish Reddy inaugurated TIF's Skill Development Center
- MANUU signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad
- Tesla recalls nearly 140 Model Y EVs over serious safety issue
MANUU signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad
The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKSCDS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to jointly work on the emerging initiative of Science and Heritage.
Hyderabad: The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKSCDS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to jointly work on the emerging initiative of Science and Heritage.
MoU was signed by Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, OSD II & Registrar I/c, MANUU & Prof. Chandrashekhar Sharma, Dean, Research & Development, IIT Hyderabad in the presence of Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IITH and Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU at IITH.
The MoU is being perceived as a strategic alliance as history, heritage and technology will come together to project the rich cultural heritage of the Deccan. The MoU will also further strengthen the association between IITH and MANUU to work on the Cluster University concept of the Glue Grant in important areas of water, air, environment and livelihood. The MoU shall remain in force for a period of three Years.
Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, School of Sciences, Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director, HKSCDS, Dr Subash and Dr Shahid Jamal were also present during the signing ceremony.