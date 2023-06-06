MANUU signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKSCDS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to jointly work on the emerging initiative of Science and Heritage.

MoU was signed by Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, OSD II & Registrar I/c, MANUU & Prof. Chandrashekhar Sharma, Dean, Research & Development, IIT Hyderabad in the presence of Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IITH and Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU at IITH.

The MoU is being perceived as a strategic alliance as history, heritage and technology will come together to project the rich cultural heritage of the Deccan. The MoU will also further strengthen the association between IITH and MANUU to work on the Cluster University concept of the Glue Grant in important areas of water, air, environment and livelihood. The MoU shall remain in force for a period of three Years.



Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, School of Sciences, Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director, HKSCDS, Dr Subash and Dr Shahid Jamal were also present during the signing ceremony.