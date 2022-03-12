Mega job mela in JNTU Hyderabad on March 15

The Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in association with Solvix Skill Development Centre is organizing a mega job fair here at JNTU-Hyderabad on March 15 and 16.

According to a press release, around 150 companies will be taking part to provide job openings in IT, Pharma, Management, Banking and other industries. "We would like to provide more jobs to women who their jobs and want to return to the IT Industry," P Lakshmi, CEO of Solvix Skill Development Centre said.