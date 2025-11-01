Mohan Babu University Hosts SAMARTHA 2025 — A 36-Hour National Hackathon on Smart Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Guided by the spirit of “Code. Create. Conquer.”, the IEEE Student Branch in association with AICTE Idea Lab at Mohan Babu University at Mohan Babu University (MBU) successfully organized SAMARTHA 2025, a 36-hour national-level onsite hackathon that brought together young innovators and problem-solvers from across India.

This year’s edition centered around the overarching theme “Smart Solutions for a Sustainable Future,” with a special focus on “Bridging Ancient Indian Technologies with Modern AI.” The event encouraged participants to explore how India’s timeless scientific knowledge and sustainable practices can inspire innovative solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

Held at MBU’s Tirupati campus, the event was organized in collaboration with leading technology forums and professional societies, aiming to foster innovation, collaboration, and real-world problem-solving through technology. Participants developed solutions across diverse domains, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Automation and Robotics, Green Technology, Preventive Healthcare, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR/VR), all unified under the broader theme of “Smart Solutions for a Sustainable Future.

The top teams were felicitated with prizes of ₹1.5 lakh for the winner, ₹1.25 lakh for the first runners-up, and ₹1 lakh for the second runners-up, along with trophies and certificates. Additionally, seven consolation prizes of ₹15,000 each were awarded to standout teams across different domains.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor, Mohan Babu University, said, “This year, we wanted SAMARTHA to go beyond conventional hackathons by inspiring participants to rediscover how India’s ancient scientific principles and sustainable practices can guide contemporary innovation. When paired with AI, these ideas become not just futuristic but deeply rooted in our cultural legacy.”

Beyond 36 hours of nonstop innovation, SAMARTHA 2025 also featured mind games, and interactive activities, ensuring participants remained energized and creative throughout. The event included mentorship sessions, expert talks, and networking opportunities, enabling participants to refine their ideas and translate them into real-world, implementable solutions.