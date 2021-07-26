NATA 2021 third test on Sept 3

Hyderabad: The Council of Architecture, a statutory body of Government of India, has issued a notification informing that the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) third test of 2021, will be conducted on September 3.

The notification stated that, according to 2020 Regulation, all candidates seeking admission to B Arch course should clear the aptitude test to be conducted by the council. The candidates, who passed the aptitude test conducted by any other authority, also should undergo the NATA test.

The candidates are eligible to attend NATA 2021 test only two times. Hence, those who have not attended the first or second test are also eligible to apply and attend the test, apart from fresh candidates. The NATA portal will start shortly to facilitate the candidates to register for the test.

Its brochure containing all details of the test will be uploaded shortly into website www.nata.in and www.cao.gov.in.

The candidates who wish to get admission to first year of five-year B.Arch course are advised to register themselves for the test, the notification added.