National Intern Day began back in 2017 by WayUp, a platform created where college students and recent graduates can connect with companies and apply for internships and jobs. WayUp encourages these connections through their platform, allowing students to use for employment while letting companies easily notice their potential in the work industry. Because they believe that a great internship can change lives, WayUp created this holiday as a way to encourage college students and recent grads to apply, work hard, and see the future they can potentially generate.

People participate in this holiday by recognizing the hard work that interns do during their time, learning new skills and gaining new insights about the industry they work in so they can succeed in life. Interns also help provide new perspectives for the business itself, allowing them to grow and adapt into something more. Knowing that the professional waters can be challenging to work in, National Intern Day makes this recognition important by seeing how interns in the workforce make a difference.

